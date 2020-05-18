Albany, N.Y., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVP Health Care, CDPHP, and Quick Response today announced a partnership to provide the cities of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy with essential sanitation equipment to protect local first responders from COVID-19. Each city will receive two Defense Soap Cordless Electrostatic Hand or Backpack Sprayers for use by the police and fire departments. Each sprayer provides up to 23,000 square feet of disinfectant in a single tank.



“MVP Health Care is proud to partner with CDPHP and Quick Response to equip the Capital Region’s first responders with the tools they need to protect themselves and others,” said MVP Health Care’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Del Vecchio. “While these tools are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, they will continue to protect our first responders for years to come.”



The World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes. To combat this spread on surfaces in community-based settings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning visibly dirty surfaces followed by disinfection for prevention against the virus and other viral respiratory illnesses. With local first responders often on the first line of defense against the virus, this donation is critical to protecting their safety, as well as the health and well-being of our communities.



”At CDPHP, we take seriously our responsibility to support the communities we serve, especially during this time of crisis,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “Together with MVP Health Care and Quick Response, I am proud to show our support for local first responders by offering them the protection and confidence they deserve to selflessly continue saving lives.”



“I want to thank MVP Health Care, CDPHP and Quick Response for making the generous contribution of essential sanitation equipment to the first responders in the cities of the Capital Region," said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. "I've seen a demonstration of these disinfecting sprayers firsthand and can attest to their effectiveness. They will be vital in keeping Albany police and fire personnel safe and healthy as they continue to serve on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

