FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken many lives and impacted many more. But at the Mark Tepper Law Firm services to seniors and retirees who have been targeted by aggressive money managers promising higher returns, has continued uninterrupted with long-established safe distancing practices.



"We are well prepared to deliver uninterrupted service to our clients precisely because of our extensive work on behalf of seniors," Mr. Tepper, the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities, said.

"We have a long-established operating protocol that makes provisions for seniors who are less able to travel. At a time in their lives when advancing years may hamper their mobility, we have always felt that this should not interfere with their right to representation or recovery. Our team is adept at extracting all the pertinent facts we need through a series of well-structured phone consultations with our clients,” Mr. Tepper added.

In one recent example Sonya Khaleel, an 80-year-old retired secretary praised the Mark Tepper law firm for helping recover all investment losses plus interest, attorneys’ fees and arbitration filing fees in her claim against RBC Capital Markets, the U.S. broker-dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada.

“There are not enough adjectives in the dictionary to describe how great I feel about attorney Mark Tepper and his staff and all that they did to help me recover my losses. They truly listened to me and are the most empathetic people that I have ever known,” Mrs. Khaleel said.

For a free case evaluation from the law firm of Mark A. Tepper P.A., email attorney Mark A. Tepper at askmark@marktepper.com or telephone 954-961-0096.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A. ( MarkTepper.com )

Attorney Mark A. Tepper has earned the reputation of “Investor Advocate” while practicing law for over 40 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 19 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It’s the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.