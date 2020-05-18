Washington, DC, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadingAge, the association of nonprofit aging services providers, and StoryCorps, the nonprofit dedicated to building connections between people through storytelling, have developed interview materials specifically tailored for aging services providers and older adults for their new storytelling platform.

Last month, the 2 groups announced a new collaboration called StoryCorps Connect, a free digital platform developed to address the pressing need for connection during the coronavirus pandemic. The goal: to conduct and record meaningful remote conversations between older adults and their families.

“During this unprecedented time of isolation, using technology to connect with loved ones has become of utmost importance, particularly for older adults who might not have seen family members in months,” said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge. “These new materials will make it easy for staff at LeadingAge member communities to help residents conduct interviews with friends and family who are unable to visit.”

StoryCorps developed StoryCorps Connect in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, motivated by the belief that at this time of physical separation, it can provide a critical public service to increase connection to others and reduce the impact of isolation, particularly on elders. StoryCorps Connect is powered by global business cloud communications provider Vonage, through the Vonage Video API. The conversations become instantly accessible and shareable through StoryCorps’ Online Archive and are preserved for future generations at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. StoryCorps is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

“Elders are experiencing the COVID-19 crisis—the isolation and loneliness, in addition to the health risks—with particular acuteness. We hope StoryCorps Connect will provide a source of connection, comfort, and meaning for elders across America. We are proud to partner with LeadingAge on this effort,” said Dave Isay, founder and president of StoryCorps.

Learn more about StoryCorps Connect and access the new materials today.

About LeadingAge

We represent more than 5,000 aging-focused organizations that touch millions of lives every day. Alongside our members and 38 state partners, we address critical issues by blending applied research, advocacy, education, and community-building. We bring together the most inventive minds in our field to support older adults as they age wherever they call home. We make America a better place to grow old. For more information: www.leadingage.org

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given people of all backgrounds and beliefs, in thousands of towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. StoryCorps is a national institution that fosters a culture of listening in the United States; celebrates the dignity, power and grace that can be heard in the stories we find all around us; and helps us recognize that every life and every story matters equally. In the coming years StoryCorps hopes to touch the lives of every American family.

Amanda Marr LeadingAge 202-508-1219 amarr@leadingage.org