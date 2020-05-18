Mineral Fusion, the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line, just introduced five new 100% vegan, trendy nail lacquers that transport you beachside with just a few flawless strokes.

SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long summer days spent at the beach with friends and family can’t come soon enough. Luckily for those of us dreaming of warmer, simpler days, Mineral Fusion , the #1 selling EWG VERIFIED™ natural cosmetics line, just introduced five new 100% vegan, trendy nail lacquers that transport you beachside with just a few flawless strokes: Peachside Party (velvety orange), Barefoot Blush (soft sand), Rosé Waves (light berry), Seas the Day (bright blue) and Shore Thing (dusty turquoise). Also new for spring, a Retractable Brow Pencil, which makes it easy to shape, fill and define brows, whatever your preferred look is for a conference call, a fun workout, or a nature walk.



The new nail colors and brow pencil make it easy to make clean beauty a priority with high performance formulas packed with natural ingredients. Whether you are pro at creating new seasonal looks or just playing at home with fun seasonal colors, the Spring collection is playful, easy and good for your skin. As always, Mineral Fusion is committed to Making Beauty Healthy™:

The new nail polishes are 100% Vegan (animal byproduct free), Leaping Bunny-Certified Cruelty Free, Carbon Free, Paraben Free, and do not include harsh chemicals often found in conventional nail lacquers, including Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, Camphor, Formaldehyde, or Triphenyl Phosphate.

The new Retractable Brow Pencil is Hypoallergenic, Leaping Bunny-Certified Cruelty Free, Vegan, Gluten Free, Fragrance Free, Paraben Free and Phthalate Free.

“Our newest nail polish shades are inspired by long summer beach days, and warm summer sunsets in the sand. Each color was inspired by the things we love most about beach life: soft sand beneath our feet, salty sea water, blue skies and peach to purple sunsets,” said Courtney Cuberly, Senior Brand Manager of Mineral Fusion, the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. “The same effortless, natural beauty is easy to achieve with our new Retractable Brow Pencil, the perfect all-in-one brow tool that is sure to become a makeup bag essential.”

Here is why makeup experts and influencers love Mineral Fusion’s new spring colors and products:

“Finding a cruelty-free, vegan nail polish that doesn’t use harsh chemicals is no easy task. Mineral Fusion’s nail polish is my secret clean beauty weapon. Its long lasting, chip-resistant formula means my clients never have to sacrifice color and performance for health.” — Trendee King , Tampa, FL, Celebrity Makeup artist

“Baja sunsets are all I’m dreaming of right now. I’m loving Peachside Party for an easy pop of color, or I mix and match from the palette to capture the perfect ombre look.” — Brittany Allyn, New York, NY, Lifestyle blogger and Founder of Thirty waves

“As the weather warms up, I crave easy, breezy makeup. Mineral Fusion’s Retractable Brow Pencil is the ultimate all-in-one essential. I use the thin spoolie for shaping and blending.” — Chantelle Hartshorne , San Francisco, CA, Celebrity makeup artist and Creative Director of STYLEBEE

“I love this velvety brow pencil! The buildable, mineral pigment glides on and lasts all day. I’m always looking for makeup that improves skin, so the infusion of botanicals in this formula is a bonus!” — Shadi Zainali, Montreal QC, Celebrity Makeup artist and senior artist for STYLEBEE

Available now at mineralfusion.com , at Whole Foods, on Target.com , and at other natural retailers, Mineral Fusion nail lacquers retail for $8.99. The new Retractable Brow Pencil retails for $18.99.

ABOUT MINERAL FUSION

Mineral Fusion began as a mineral cosmetics brand in 2007 focused on developing products that are a fusion of beauty and skin care that focus on correcting flaws, not just covering them up. Since its launch, Mineral Fusion has grown to become the #1 cosmetic brand at natural retailers. The brand is centered around providing clean cosmetics products that don’t compromise on the quality, reliability, exceptional wear, and confidence-boosting performance that consumers know and love. The Mineral Fusion portfolio of products are safe and gentle for all skin types, hypoallergenic and free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc and are primarily vegan. In addition to having the most EWG VERIFIED™ products of any beauty brand, Mineral Fusion is also Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty free. Mineral Fusion is available nationwide at Target stores and Target.com, Whole Foods Market and fine natural health and beauty stores. Mineral Fusion was acquired by BWX Limited, a global natural beauty company, in 2017.

For more information about Mineral Fusion, visit www.mineralfusion.com ,

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mineralfusion/ ,

Facebook at www.facebook.com/MineralFusion , and

Twitter at https://twitter.com/mineralfusion .

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

