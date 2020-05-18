Company Announcement no. 23/2020
SimCorp A/S has scheduled the following dates for the remainder of 2020 for the release of financial reports.
|May 18, 2020
| Publication of interim financial report Q1 2020 (evening)
|August 12, 2020
| Publication of interim financial report H1 2020 (early morning)
|November 12, 2020
|Publication of interim financial report 9M 2020 (early morning)
All times are CET
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 5235 0000)
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 2892 8881)
