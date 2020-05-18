Company Announcement no. 23/2020

SimCorp A/S has scheduled the following dates for the remainder of 2020 for the release of financial reports.

May 18, 2020 Publication of interim financial report Q1 2020 (evening)



August 12, 2020 Publication of interim financial report H1 2020 (early morning)



November 12, 2020 Publication of interim financial report 9M 2020 (early morning)

All times are CET





Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 5235 0000)

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 2892 8881)