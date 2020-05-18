JCDecaux obtains the maximum AAA score in the Corporate Social Responsibility rankings of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI)* ratings agency for the third consecutive year

Paris, May 18th 2020 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has obtained the maximum AAA score in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) rankings of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI)* ratings agency for the third consecutive year.

The ranking confirms the robustness of the CSR practices and sustainable development policy that JCDecaux has employed for many years, and also reflects its long-term resilience to environmental, social and governance risks. The score acknowledges in particular the Group’s global governance practices and its climate commitments, as well as its unrivalled ability in its sector to develop clean and low-carbon technologies for smart and sustainable cities. The AAA score places JCDecaux in the top three in the Media & Entertainment category, among the top 4% of the best-rated companies in the panel, and significantly exceeds the average for the sector.

This recognition from MSCI adds to the other key distinctions that the Group received in 2019:

the maximum CDP “A List” rating, recognising JCDecaux’s carbon-strategy leadership for the first time in 2019

inclusion in the FTSE4Good index since 2014, with a score of 4.5 out of 5 in 2019, an improvement on its 2018 performance

top 15% ranking in its sector by the ISS Oekom agency and listing in the Euronext Vigeo Eiris Europe 120 and Eurozone 120 indices

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, commented: “We are particularly proud of this new acknowledgement, which confirms our commitment and strategy, as well as encourages us to pursue our initiatives. Environmental, social and governance performances are a priority at JCDecaux. As the number one outdoor advertising company, we are taking actions to fight climate change and integrate environmental and social solutions right from the design phase of our products. Through the commitment and skills of all our employees, we are able to further integrate these solutions into our daily business activities and thus ensure the lasting growth of our company. Local and national authorities have also a key role to play to integrate social, societal and environmental criteria in the public decision-making process: service guarantee, employment quality, resource conservation being part of the development of an innovative, resilient, inclusive and sustainable city.”

*Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is one of the leading analysis and ratings agencies on companies’ environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. It assesses the resilience to long-term ESG risks of over 7,500 companies, rating them from AAA to CCC according to their exposure to the ESG risks specific to their sector and their ability to manage those risks relative to their peers. These assessments are used by over 1,400 investors worldwide in the construction and management of their asset portfolios.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2019 revenue: €3,890m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy) JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP ‘A List’ rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

