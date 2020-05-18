Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 7 August 2019, Ageas reports the purchase of 250,000 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 11-05-2020 until 15-05-2020.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 11-05-2020 50,000 1,625,865 32.52 32.33 33.10 12-05-2020 50,000 1,633,725 32.67 31.90 32.95 13-05-2020 50,000 1,578,805 31.58 30.83 32.54 14-05-2020 50,000 1,505,480 30.11 29.51 31.07 15-05-2020 50,000 1,514,725 30.29 29.82 30.83 Total 250,000 7,858,600 31.43 29.51 33.10

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 19 August 2019, Ageas has bought back 3,962,643 shares for a total amount of EUR 168,974,567. This corresponds to 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

