Pune, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military aircraft market is set to gain traction from the higher demand for fifth-generation jet fighter worldwide. It is occurring as these aircraft possess several benefits, such as highly integrated computer systems, advanced avionics features, low-probability-of-intercept radar (LPIR), and high-performance airframes. They are also able to efficiently interact with the other elements present in the battlespace and create situational awareness. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Military Aircraft Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, and Rotary-Blade), By Application (Combat, Multirole Aircraft, Military Transport, Maritime Patrol, Tanker, Reconnaissance & Surveillance, and Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Weapon System), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the military aircraft market size was USD 40.22 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 58.03 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.08% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Impact on Military Aircraft Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please Visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/military-aircraft-market-102771







Highlights of the Report:

Detailed analysis of growth stimulators and demand drivers.

Snapshot of the modernization and expansion models of various regions worldwide.

Industry challenges and the latest developments in the technology of military aircraft.

In-depth information about the key programs in each segment.

Overview of reputed companies and their strategic initiatives to intensify competition.





Market Drivers:

Replacement of Old Aircraft with Innovative Ones to Propel Growth

The technical challenges mainly associated with propulsion, structures, and other similar systems are resulting in a surge in the demand for the replacement and up-gradation of conventional aircraft with the innovative 4th and 5th generation aircraft. The old fleet of aircraft often requires additional capabilities to fulfil the latest mission requirements, as well as reduce the rising number of threats. It is set to drive this market growth in the coming years. However, the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) may hinder market growth.



Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/military-aircraft-market-102771







Segmentation:

Combat Aircraft Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Development Projects

In terms of application, the market is divided into reconnaissance and surveillance, tanker, training, search & rescue, maritime patrol, multirole transport, multirole aircraft, and combat aircraft. Out of these, the combat aircraft segment held 33% military aircraft market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their increasing number of deliveries across the globe, as well as the value associated with them. In addition to that, development projects, namely, F/A-18 programme and F-35 programme would also contribute to the growth of this segment. The export of Gripen E/F, Rafale, and Typhoon are also set to aid growth.

Regional Analysis:

Rising Defence Budgets to Favor Growth in Europe

Based on the region, the market is segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America has anticipated to leads the market throughout the forthcoming period. Regionally, North America earned the dominant military aircraft market share with a revenue of $16.29 billion earned in 2018. The U.S. is set to be the major contributor to growth as it would be responsible for approximately 50% of the global demand for both unmanned and manned military aircraft. Europe is expected to grow considerably owing to its surge in the defense budgets. Lastly, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a fast pace stoked by the modernization of armed forces, especially in the developing nations, such as India.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Aim to Bag Contracts for Strengthening their Positions

The market includes several industry giants that are presently engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new products in the market. They are trying to launch affordable military aircraft to cater to the needs of their consumers. Also, they are focusing on bagging contracts from government agencies to gain a competitive edge.





List of Top Manufacturers in Military Aircraft Market Research Report Includes;

Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands)

The Boeing Company (the U.S.)

Dassault Aviation SA (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Embraer S.A. (Brazil)

GE Aviation (the U.S.)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India)

Bell Textron Inc. (the U.S.)

Sukhoi Corporation (Russia)

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) (S. Korea)

Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG) (China)



Quick Buy - Military Aircraft Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102771







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Military Aircraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fixed Wing Rotary Blade Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Combat Multirole Aircraft Military Transport Maritime Patrol Reconnaissance & Surveillance Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Airframe Engine Avionics Landing Gear System Weapon System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!

Below are two of the latest industry developments:

April 2019 : The Boeing Company bagged a new contract from the U.S. Department of Defence (DOD) worth USD 14.3 billion. It will be able to upgrade and deliver B-52 Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer military aircraft that serve the U.S. Air Force. This new deal is expected to enhance the responsiveness, supportability, lethality, and survivability of both the aircraft.





: The Boeing Company bagged a new contract from the U.S. Department of Defence (DOD) worth USD 14.3 billion. It will be able to upgrade and deliver B-52 Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer military aircraft that serve the U.S. Air Force. This new deal is expected to enhance the responsiveness, supportability, lethality, and survivability of both the aircraft. October 2019: The U.S. Air Force awarded a contract worth USD 2.6 billion to the Boeing Company for providing fifteen KC-46A tanker military aircraft, wing air refueling pod kits, spare engines, support equipment, and spares.



Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/military-aircraft-market-102771







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Helicopter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Civil & Commercial and Military), By Application (Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Corporate Services, Search and Rescue Operation, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, and Cabin Interiors), By Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), By Point of Sale (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Engine Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, Piston Engine), By Technology (Conventional Engine and Electric/Hybrid Engine), By End-user (Commercial, Military, and General Aviation), By Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2026



Military Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Land Radar, Naval Radar, and Airborne Radar), By Range (Long, Medium, Short, and Very Short), By Application (Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Weapon Guidance, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection), By Frequency Band (UHF/VHF, L-Band, S-Band), By Components (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Military Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Super High Frequency, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole Antennas, Aperture Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Loop Antennas, and Array Antennas), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Wireless Infrastructure Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Connectivity Type (5G, 4G & LTE, 3G, 2G and Satellite), By Infrastructure Type (Small Cells, Mobile Core, Macro-cell, Radio Access Networks (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS), Cloud RAN, Carrier Wi-Fi, Backhaul, and SATCOM), By Platform (Government & Defense, Commercial), and Regional Forecast,2019- 2026

Integrated Bridge System Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Vessel Type (Commercial Vessel: Bulk Carriers, Cruise Ships, Dry Cargo, Gas Tankers, Ro-Ro Ships, Dredgers, and others), and Defense Vessel: Aircraft Carriers, Amphibious Ships, Destroyers, Frigates, Corvettes Among and Others) By Component (Hardware, and Software), By Subsystem (INS, VDR, AWOS, and AIS), By End User (OEM, and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs







Read Press Release: