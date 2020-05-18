New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-Inflating Bag Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893432/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on self-inflating bag market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global awareness about CPR and the advantages of using self-inflating bags. In addition, the prevalence of COPD is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The self-inflating bag market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The self-inflating bag market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reusable

• Disposable



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising adoption of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the self-inflating bag market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in bag valve mask device and increasing adoption of self-inflating bags due to outbreak of COVID-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our self-inflating bag market covers the following areas:

• Self-inflating bag market sizing

• Self-inflating bag market forecast

• Self-inflating bag market industry analysis





