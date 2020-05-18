EATONTOWN, N.J., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, is rebranding its core Lifeboat Distribution (Lifeboat) business to Climb Channel Solutions (Climb), effective May 18, 2020.



Wayside CEO Dale Foster commented: "In just the past two years, we have evolved considerably into a sales-focused organization that is uniquely positioned to support emerging technology vendors. The improvements we have made to our operations, vendor recruitment, and sales and marketing are all reflected in our record financial performance over the past year.

“In light of our refined strategic direction and financial momentum, we felt it was important to have a brand that better reflects our positioning in the market and commitment to supporting our vendor and reseller partners. When our partners succeed, we succeed, and we believe it is important for our brand to reflect that.”

Jim Ritchings, Vice President of global channels at Imperva, added: “Lifeboat has been a key distribution partner to Imperva since 2018. Their level of service and high-touch approach has exceeded all of our expectations since the outset of our partnership. We applaud and fully support their rebrand to better reflect their differentiated positioning.”

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Climb Channel Solutions, a specialty distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Climb services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream while building profitable businesses.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com or www.ClimbCS.com .

