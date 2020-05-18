MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy™ Inc., an essential manufacturer and Wisconsin-based converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, is committed to the health and safety of all employees, customers, partners, and communities served during the COVID-19 pandemic. Glenroy initiated a campaign to recognize their manufacturing staff as heroes who come to work every day to continue to produce flexible packaging for essential products like food, medical supplies, sanitizers, and soap for their customers.



Products from Glenroy are essential to the supply chain and operations in critical industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device, personal hygiene care, and food that are keeping communities healthy and safe. To safely keep up with demand during the pandemic, Glenroy implemented CDC and WHO-inspired guidelines such as social distancing, increased hygiene and cleaning practices during all shifts, non-production employees working remote, virtual meetings, visitor and travel limitations, employee temperature checks, outdoor tents/tables/chairs to increase space for breaks and lunches, face coverings required for office employees on production floors, gloves required for outside vendors, and all future visitors to sign a COVID-19 symptom-free form.

Realizing the importance of its employees to produce essential products, Glenroy created a campaign to honor and recognize those manufacturing workers using the #EverydayHeroes social media hashtag and sharing photos of staff working inside Glenroy’s manufacturing facilities .

According to Tom Danneker, Glenroy President & CEO, “As an essential manufacturer, all of Glenroy’s manufacturing operations are running as normal and we are continuing to communicate regularly with our customers to meet their needs. While meeting this demand, Glenroy has remained focused on the safety of our employees and doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We want to recognize not only our own employees as everyday heroes but the entire community of first responders, health care workers, and other essential workers during this time.”

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, animal health and pet care, medical device and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact Ken Brunnbauer 800-824-1482 www.glenroy.com