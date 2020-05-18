NAMI and One Mind Are Proud to be Joined by Adam Lambert, Carli Lloyd, Howie Mandel, Kesha, Lauv, Noah Cyrus, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, and Many Others

“STRONGER THAN YOU THINK” PROGRAM FOR TEENS TO LIVE STREAM MAY 27-29

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stronger Than You Think three-day livestream will combine candid conversations with celebrities, musical performances, and advice from mental health professionals to broaden the conversation and erase the stigma of mental health issues for teens and young adults. The program brings a great conclusion to Mental Health Awareness Month.

The livestream takes place Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm PDT each day. It will be distributed across multiple digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok. Further details to follow.

The ever-growing list of celebrities involved includes hosts Laurie Hernandez, Kelly Osbourne, Jordin Sparks and Jeannie Mai, with guests Adam Lambert, Alesso and Liam Payne, Becky G, Carli Lloyd, Carly Pearce, Charli D’Amelio, CNCO, Dove Cameron, Elohim, Emily Kinney, Emma Chamberlain, G. Herbo, Grace VanderWaal, Haley Kiyoko, Howie Mandel, Hunter Hayes, Jack Gilinsky, Jameela Jamil, K Camp, Karina Smirnoff, Kate Nash, Kesha, Lauren Jauregui, Lauv, Lil Yachty, Lindsay Ell, Lydia Knight, Madison Bailey, Madison Beer, Margaret Cho, Maurice Benard, Noah Cyrus, Quinn XCII, Ross Szabo, Sharon Osbourne, Tammin Sursok, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Glenn, Yara Shahidi and Zhavia as well as Brandon Coleman, Chris Hubbard, Dominique Easley, Oday Aboushi and Zach Moore of the NFL.

The show will provide encouragement and resources for a wide range of mental health struggles experienced by teens including anxiety, depression and stress – compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a 40% increase in requests for support and assistance weekly since the quarantine began.

There will be an opportunity for students and/or their parents to pose questions to the talent and the experts. They can send their questions in advance to info@styt.org .

Head to http://styt.org/ and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/STYTorg , Twitter at twitter.com/stytorg , Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stytorg/ , TikTok at tiktok.com/@stytorg , Twitch at twitch.com/stytorg , and use the official hashtag #STYT to follow along, submit questions, and for the latest news.

The Stronger Than You Think initiative was developed by the creators of the Teen Choice Awards, along with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s leading grassroots organization providing mental health support, advocacy, and education for youth and everyone.

Stronger Than You Think is produced in association with mental health nonprofit One Mind , which focuses on research and the science of mental and brain health.

Additional partners and sponsors include the Crisis Text Line, Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation , Paradigm Treatment , Resolutions Teen Center and Resolutions Therapeutic Services, and BNI Treatment Centers. From a digital perspective, Rooster Teeth will lend their roster of digital talent, social media, and live stream channels to amplify this campaign to their millions of dedicated community members. Rooster Teeth fans can tune into RTTV during the campaign for more live streams supporting Stronger Than You Think’s important message about mental health including chill gameplay.

“With the increase in mental health issues facing young people today, there is a tremendous need for a program such as Stronger Than You Think. NAMI is excited to provide the much-needed information teens and parents desire, and through Stronger Than You Think, we know we can make a difference,” said NAMI Director of Partnerships Katrina Gay.

“One Mind is proud to be able to help bring Stronger Than You Think to audiences worldwide and shed light on the important issues of brain health. We need community now more than ever and we are so grateful for the voices sharing their stories and being able to drive the conversation forward,” said One Mind President Brandon Staglin, who will share his personal experience of being diagnosed with schizophrenia as a teenager during the livestream.

This is the farthest-reaching national media program to address the mental health challenges facing our teens. Stronger Than You Think will now reach teens where they live – online. The producers are working with school systems across the U.S. to create awareness of this livestream to their students since the necessity is widely recognized.

One in six young people experience a mental health condition each year -- nearly 60 million Americans. Once the coronavirus crisis is over and it is safe to interact, Stronger Than You Think will continue to utilize celebrities and experts to talk with students about mental health.

Monies raised during the livestream will benefit the ongoing work of NAMI. All donations from Stronger Than You Think will be made using technology provided by Tiltify, the most popular charity fundraising platform for content creators and livestreams. Tiltify enables streamers to get involved and donate on whichever platform they use most frequently to connect with their audiences.

About NAMI: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate #NotAlone

NAMI HelpLine: For support, information and referral, contact the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-6264 or visit NAMI.org. If you are in a crisis, contact the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘N-A-M-I” to 7417414.

About ONE MIND:

One Mind is a leading international mental health non-profit that accelerates collaborative research and advocacy to enable all individuals with brain health conditions to build healthy, productive lives. By working from science to patients to society, One Mind advances a three-pronged strategy of accelerating discoveries, improving services and transforming societal culture.

onemind.org | facebook.com/OneMindOrg | Instagram.com/OneMindOrg | Twitter.com/OneMindOrg

