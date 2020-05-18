MOBILE, Ala., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if you could enjoy all the benefits of a sparkling-clean home, without all the work? That’s exactly what home improvement host and influencer, Danny Lipford, is sharing today in a national media event. The event, titled, “Easy Ways to Clean Your Home’s Exterior,” is broadcasting across 24 TV and radio outlets throughout the U.S. to an audience of 23 million.



“I’m always on the lookout for tips to make home maintenance easier, because when I spend time outdoors, I want to relax with friends and family — not work all day,” says Lipford. “That’s why I’m thrilled to share some of my favorite tips for keeping the exterior of your home in great shape with minimal time and effort. These clever shortcuts will set you up for worry-free relaxation and entertaining throughout the spring and summer months.”

Homes endure a lot of harsh elements throughout the winter, so giving the exterior a thorough cleaning is the perfect place to start, according to Lipford. But to make the job easier, he shares a favorite and unique product with viewers: Wet & Forget Xtreme Reach Hose End.

Like the name implies, this product is applied to the home, then left to work its magic. Lipford explains the bleach-free formula is designed to eliminate mold, mildew and algae stains over time by working with natural elements. And, using the product is quick and easy, he says. Just hook up any garden hose and start spraying your home. The Xtreme Nozzle can spray up to 30 feet, so homeowners won’t need a ladder to treat their entire home quickly and easily, with results lasting up to a full year.

After treating the roof and home’s exterior, Lipford suggests a shortcut for window cleaning. Screens can accumulate bugs and dust and need to be cleaned at least once a year. Lipford’s tip is to break out the vacuum cleaner and use the upholstery attachment to vacuum all of the dirt and grime. Watch the how-to video here . No scrubbing is needed, and homeowners can leave the screens in place while vacuuming each side, saving even more time.

Lipford’s final tip for making exterior cleaning easy is for light fixtures. Over time, glass fixtures will become cloudy with dirt and debris. Instead of taking fixtures apart and removing the bulbs for cleaning, he suggests using a pair of foam craft brushes. Apply traditional window cleaning solution, or a 50-50 mix of white vinegar and water, to the first brush. With the light turned off, and a cool bulb, insert the foam brush on the inside of the fixture’s glass panes to clean them. Repeat the process for the outside panes. The second, dry brush can be used to follow behind and dry off the glass panes as needed. Watch Lipford’s how-to video here.

The media event was sponsored by Wet & Forget and Today’s Homeowner Media.

