In week 20, Marel hf. purchased 794,151 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 517,642,173. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price ISK

(rate) Purchase price (ISK) 11.5.2020 09:54 350 610 213.500 11.5.2020 09:56 5.000 610,0 3.050.000 11.5.2020 11:59 275 620,0 170.500 11.5.2020 13:42 5.000 622,0 3.110.000 12.5.2020 11:02 25.000 638,0 15.950.000 12.5.2020 11:15 27.697 638,0 17.670.686 12.5.2020 11:30 60.000 637,5 38.250.000 12.5.2020 12:11 1.020 635,0 647.700 12.5.2020 14:06 392 636,0 249.312 13.5.2020 10:48 35.000 653,0 22.855.000 13.5.2020 10:53 25.000 653,0 16.325.000 13.5.2020 11:27 2.500 650,0 1.625.000 13.5.2020 11:35 450 650,0 292.500 13.5.2020 11:48 10.000 650,0 6.500.000 13.5.2020 11:56 1.694 650,0 1.101.100 13.5.2020 12:43 5.356 650,0 3.481.400 13.5.2020 13:02 6.000 650,0 3.900.000 13.5.2020 13:13 3.900 650,0 2.535.000 14.5.2020 09:39 2.500 655,0 1.637.500 14.5.2020 10:00 40.100 657,0 26.345.700 14.5.2020 10:51 40.000 658,0 26.320.000 14.5.2020 10:54 12.500 656,0 8.200.000 14.5.2020 11:23 26.000 653,0 16.978.000 14.5.2020 11:39 25.000 653,0 16.325.000 14.5.2020 12:33 60 652,0 39.120 14.5.2020 12:57 60.237 652,0 39.274.524 14.5.2020 13:48 19.940 653,0 13.020.820 14.5.2020 14:21 20.000 653,0 13.060.000 14.5.2020 14:25 50.000 653,0 32.650.000 15.5.2020 09:38 20.000 655 13.100.000 15.5.2020 10:05 40.000 657 26.280.000 15.5.2020 10:47 48.337 658 31.805.746 15.5.2020 11:54 27.300 658 17.963.400 15.5.2020 12:16 25.000 658 16.450.000 15.5.2020 12:46 31.900 655 20.894.500 15.5.2020 13:47 35.643 655 23.346.165 15.5.2020 13:49 25.000 655 16.375.000 15.5.2020 15:25 30.000 655 19.650.000 Total 794,151 517,642,173

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 18,195,659 own shares prior to the notified transactions and held 18,989,810 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.46% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 10,240,996 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.33% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 5,769,635,809.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

