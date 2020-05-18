In week 20, Marel hf. purchased 794,151 of its own shares in Nasdaq Iceland, at the purchase price of ISK 517,642,173. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares boughtShare price ISK
(rate)		Purchase price (ISK)
11.5.202009:54  350   610   213.500 
11.5.202009:56  5.000   610,0   3.050.000 
11.5.202011:59  275   620,0   170.500 
11.5.202013:42  5.000   622,0   3.110.000 
12.5.202011:02  25.000   638,0   15.950.000 
12.5.202011:15  27.697   638,0   17.670.686 
12.5.202011:30  60.000   637,5   38.250.000 
12.5.202012:11  1.020   635,0   647.700 
12.5.202014:06  392   636,0   249.312 
13.5.202010:48  35.000   653,0   22.855.000 
13.5.202010:53  25.000   653,0   16.325.000 
13.5.202011:27  2.500   650,0   1.625.000 
13.5.202011:35  450   650,0   292.500 
13.5.202011:48  10.000   650,0   6.500.000 
13.5.202011:56  1.694   650,0   1.101.100 
13.5.202012:43  5.356   650,0   3.481.400 
13.5.202013:02  6.000   650,0   3.900.000 
13.5.202013:13  3.900   650,0   2.535.000 
14.5.202009:39  2.500   655,0   1.637.500 
14.5.202010:00  40.100   657,0   26.345.700 
14.5.202010:51  40.000   658,0   26.320.000 
14.5.202010:54  12.500   656,0   8.200.000 
14.5.202011:23  26.000   653,0   16.978.000 
14.5.202011:39  25.000   653,0   16.325.000 
14.5.202012:33  60   652,0   39.120 
14.5.202012:57  60.237   652,0   39.274.524 
14.5.202013:48  19.940   653,0   13.020.820 
14.5.202014:21  20.000   653,0   13.060.000 
14.5.202014:25  50.000   653,0   32.650.000 
15.5.202009:38  20.000   655   13.100.000 
15.5.202010:05  40.000   657   26.280.000 
15.5.202010:47  48.337   658   31.805.746 
15.5.202011:54  27.300   658   17.963.400 
15.5.202012:16  25.000   658   16.450.000 
15.5.202012:46  31.900   655   20.894.500 
15.5.202013:47  35.643   655   23.346.165 
15.5.202013:49  25.000   655   16.375.000 
15.5.202015:25  30.000   655   19.650.000 
Total   794,151    517,642,173
     

The trade is in accordance with Marel’s buyback programme, announced on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 March 2020, and based on the authorisation of Marel hf.´s Annual General Meeting regarding the purchase of own shares on 6 March 2019, as renewed at Marel hf.’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020.

Marel hf. held 18,195,659 own shares prior to the notified transactions and held 18,989,810 own shares after them, or the equivalent of 2.46% of issued shares in the company.

Marel hf. has purchased a total of 10,240,996 own shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.33% of issued shares in the company, for a total purchase price of ISK 5,769,635,809.

Buybacks under the programme will amount to a maximum of 25,000,000 shares, or the equivalent of 3.2% of issued shares. The buyback programme is in effect from 11 March 2020 until and including 4 September 2020.

The buyback programme is executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of the Icelandic Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies, the Icelandic Act on Securities Transactions No. 108/2007, Chapter II of the Annex to Icelandic Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("MAR"), and the Commission’s delegated regulation 2016/1052.

