LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief financial officer of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Kevin Rubin had a few clear messages:
In a far-ranging interview with Alteryx’s CFO we discussed the future of the business.
Read: Applicability of Alteryx in down times ‘even stronger’ than in robust times, says CFO
Media queries
Alicia Newman, Director Client Services
Capital Market Laboratories
Capital Market Laboratories
Encino, California, UNITED STATES