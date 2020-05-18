New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893415/?utm_source=GNW

85 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the risks of physical injuries in labour-intensive industries and new product launches.

The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Firefighting industry

• Manufacturing industry

• Construction industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Mining Industry



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high demand from the firefighting industry as one of the prime reasons driving the smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market covers the following areas:

• Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market sizing

• Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market forecast

• Smart personal protective equipment (PPE) market industry analysis





