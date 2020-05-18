Ocean City, MD, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, recently hosted Successful Communications: Tips and Tools for Community Associations Communication, a communications-focused webinar for clients and community managers.

The webinar featured industry experts as well as Legum & Norman’s Lisa Meck, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, business development manager, and Tara Laing, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, community manager. Community managers and prospective clients were invited to discuss the importance of communication, top communication tools, best practices for meetings, guidance on communicating during emergency situations, and direction on developing and implementing a communication plan.

“Legum & Norman understands the critical importance of ensuring that community associations communicate effectively,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “We are dedicated to providing our clients the tools and understanding they need to successfully communicate with their residents and best serve the communities they represent.”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WEBINAR

