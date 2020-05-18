Rehoboth Beach, DE, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, May 15th, members of the Schell Brothers team logged on to their personal laptops and gathered for an unconventional congregation of home builders at the 28th Annual Regal Awards Ceremony. This ceremony, hosted by the Home Builders Association of Delaware, honored builders across the state of Delaware with accolades for their achievements in the home building industry. Submissions are analyzed and scored by experts in categories such as sales, craftmanship and design.
Despite the lack of in-person socializing, the Schell team made the best of this year’s Virtual Regal Awards. At the end of the night, they logged off of Zoom with an impressive list of well-deserved honors from another year of hard work and dedication.
From their in-house produced magazine, At Home, to their award-winning floor plan, The Chesapeake, the Schell Brothers team snagged a wide array of awards.
The Schell Sales team did a phenomenal job at this year’s Awards, bringing in 28 individual Community Sales awards for outstanding sales performance in the new home building industry. The sales teams’ hard work has contributed to the success of the many Schell communities.
Schell won the following awards at this year’s Regals:
Schell Brothers won the following Home Building awards:
Best Interior Merchandising of a Clubhouse 75+ Homes: Tidewater Landing Clubhouse
Best Exterior Merchandising of a Clubhouse 75+ Homes: Tidewater Landing Clubhouse
Best Kitchen Design of Custom Home: Echelon Homes, The Farmhouse
Best Luxury Home 75+ Homes: The Chesapeake at Sawgrass North
Best Active Adult Community Home: The Newport at Independence
Schell Brothers won the following Marketing awards:
Best Print Ad for a Builder 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined
Best Post Card or Direct Mail Piece: At Home Magazine
Best Social Campaign: Project Kudos
Best Email Blast 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined
Best Commercial or Video 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined
Best Event or Promotion 75+ Homes: Kindness Rocks
Best Image Campaign 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined
Best Overall Marketing
Schell Brothers won the following individual awards:
Project Manager of the Year: Joe Yurisic
Marketing Director of the Year: Alyssa Titus
Sales Person of the Year: Joe Wobeter
Members of the Schell Brothers team won the following Sales awards:
Diamond
Adam Pettengell
Joe Wobeter
Tyler Brock
Josh Hay
Grace Reardon
Jeff Crocket
Platinum
Josh Stone
Natalie Sweeney
Vicki Wilkins
Kathryn Hanlon
Frank Ryan
Gold
Amanda Ritter
Mollie Stevenson
Austin Oswinkle
Melissa O’Neill
Tiffany Raebuer
Nikki Southard
Jay Hauck
Tyler Teed
Josh Hoinowski
Silver
Alli Perry
Rosemary Wehberg
Carole Britain
Attachments
Alyssa Titus Schell Brothers 3023816111 Alyssa.Titus@SchellBrothers.com
Schell Brothers
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, UNITED STATES
Alyssa Titus Schell Brothers 3023816111 Alyssa.Titus@SchellBrothers.com
877908.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
877909.jpg
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Schell Brothers LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: