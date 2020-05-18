Rehoboth Beach, DE, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, May 15th, members of the Schell Brothers team logged on to their personal laptops and gathered for an unconventional congregation of home builders at the 28th Annual Regal Awards Ceremony. This ceremony, hosted by the Home Builders Association of Delaware, honored builders across the state of Delaware with accolades for their achievements in the home building industry. Submissions are analyzed and scored by experts in categories such as sales, craftmanship and design.

Despite the lack of in-person socializing, the Schell team made the best of this year’s Virtual Regal Awards. At the end of the night, they logged off of Zoom with an impressive list of well-deserved honors from another year of hard work and dedication.

From their in-house produced magazine, At Home, to their award-winning floor plan, The Chesapeake, the Schell Brothers team snagged a wide array of awards.

The Schell Sales team did a phenomenal job at this year’s Awards, bringing in 28 individual Community Sales awards for outstanding sales performance in the new home building industry. The sales teams’ hard work has contributed to the success of the many Schell communities.

Schell won the following awards at this year’s Regals:

Schell Brothers won the following Home Building awards:

Best Interior Merchandising of a Clubhouse 75+ Homes: Tidewater Landing Clubhouse

Best Exterior Merchandising of a Clubhouse 75+ Homes: Tidewater Landing Clubhouse

Best Kitchen Design of Custom Home: Echelon Homes, The Farmhouse

Best Luxury Home 75+ Homes: The Chesapeake at Sawgrass North

Best Active Adult Community Home: The Newport at Independence

Schell Brothers won the following Marketing awards:

Best Print Ad for a Builder 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined

Best Post Card or Direct Mail Piece: At Home Magazine

Best Social Campaign: Project Kudos

Best Email Blast 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined

Best Commercial or Video 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined

Best Event or Promotion 75+ Homes: Kindness Rocks

Best Image Campaign 75+ Homes: Home Reimagined

Best Overall Marketing

Schell Brothers won the following individual awards:

Project Manager of the Year: Joe Yurisic

Marketing Director of the Year: Alyssa Titus

Sales Person of the Year: Joe Wobeter

Members of the Schell Brothers team won the following Sales awards:

Diamond

Adam Pettengell

Joe Wobeter

Tyler Brock

Josh Hay

Grace Reardon

Jeff Crocket

Platinum

Josh Stone

Natalie Sweeney

Vicki Wilkins

Kathryn Hanlon

Frank Ryan

Gold

Amanda Ritter

Mollie Stevenson

Austin Oswinkle

Melissa O’Neill

Tiffany Raebuer

Nikki Southard

Jay Hauck

Tyler Teed

Josh Hoinowski

Silver

Alli Perry

Rosemary Wehberg

Carole Britain

