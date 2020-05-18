Picture Two: Osborne Mint Logo Osborne Coinage, American's Oldest Privately Owned and Operated Mint, established in 1835 - Osborne Coin crafts collectible rounds and commemoratives from golden brass, copper, antique bronze, nickel silver and fine silver. Products from Osborne Coin are 100% “Made in America.” For more information on Osborne Coin visit our website at www.OsborneCoin.com. #OsborneCoin

Introducing Osborne Coinage's collection of antimicrobial rounds, each a full AVDP ounce of .999 fine copper, measuring 39mm diameter (1.54" – approximately silver dollar size) and thickness of 0.12".

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oldest privately owned and operated mint in the United States is documenting the battle against the Coronavirus by debuting a yet-to-be-completed series of collectible, one-ounce, antimicrobial, copper rounds.

After the idea was first proposed, the details of the collection came together pretty quickly. Our marketing and design teams gathered, remotely of course, and began brainstorming the first round in the series: “the COVID-19 Molecule.” Immediately the designers started to sketch potential fronts and backs of the round while marketing placed phrase after phrase on the suggestion board.

When it came time to select the metal, an epiphany of sorts occurred: Copper. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines recognize copper’s ability to eliminate infection-causing organisms, and this quality is also supported by scientific data and depths of testing. We realized we could use the round to educate collectors on the protective benefits of copper. The New England Journal of Medicine recently published new research showing that after four hours the SARS-CoV-2 virus was no longer infectious on the surface of copper. In comparison, the same study demonstrated that the virus was still infectious on plastic after more than 72 hours. WebMD reiterated the limited lifespan of the coronavirus on copper materials, listing copper with the strongest antimicrobial qualities. The article “Copper’s Virus-Killing Powers Were Known Even to the Ancients,” published by Smithsonian Magazine on April 14, 2020, follows the medical history of copper, the effectiveness of copper against viruses and suggests that more copper be used across our medical infrastructure. How fitting that these COVID-19 themed rounds are made of the very metal that can kill the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the coronavirus pandemic.

This first round features on the front a dramatic detailed illustration of the surface of the coronavirus. The engraving is so detailed one can truly feel the particulars of the virus. The back depicts the strength and perseverance of the United States of America with our county’s flag and a bald eagle with wings spread. Copy on the round states the name of the virus and stresses the antimicrobial powers of copper.

Each antimicrobial collectible round will contain a full AVDP ounce of .999 fine copper, perfect for collecting and investing. The rounds measure 39mm diameter (1.54” – approximately silver dollar size) and the thickness is 0.12”. To maintain the copper’s antimicrobial powers, these collectible rounds will not be varnished or lacquered. Over time the collectible will tarnish, but its antimicrobial qualities will remain.

This original COVID-19 commemorative round can be purchased through our preferred distributor JM Bullion. This round is the first in a series of pieces carrying the COVID-19 theme with potential rounds including:

I Survived COVID-19

Thank You to First Responders

Copper Facts and Benefits

Coronavirus Safety Tips – social distancing, masks, PPE and contactless-delivery

Relevant Terminology – WFH ‘Work From Home,’ Corona-cation, Distance Learning

In these extraordinary times we look forward to these rounds memorializing our perseverance as a society in response to the coronavirus. We desire these to become gifts of thanks for those on the frontline and perhaps be story-starters for our youth as they share these times 5, 10 even 20 years down the road.

From all of us here at Osborne Mint, THANK YOU to the first responders, doctors, nurses, EMS, firemen, policemen and our National Guardsmen. THANK YOU to our essential workers in the grocery trade, service industry and supply-line infrastructure. Tip of the hat to our Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and his team for their guidance and direction during this pandemic. Finally one last thank you to our global and national communities for enduring what may become our new normal.

About Osborne Mint: www.OsborneMint.com

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Now one can purchase collectibles direct from Osborne Mint through their brand-new e-commerce portal. Featured collections include designs by Lisa Parker, Anne Stokes’ Dragons, The Galaxies and Nebulae and The American Legacy Collection. Gold plate, fine silver and copper collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

Stay in the know, follow our hashtag: #OsborneMint

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our newly redesigned website at www.OsborneMint.com.

