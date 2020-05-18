New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Analytics Applications Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893396/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on customer analytics applications market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for improved customer satisfaction and adoption of customer analytics by SMEs. In addition, increasing number of social media users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The customer analytics applications market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The customer analytics applications market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Other end-users



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the AI-powered customer analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the customer analytics applications market growth during the next few years. Also, use of IoT data in customer analytics, and growing number of collaborations and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our customer analytics applications market covers the following areas:

• Customer analytics applications market sizing

• Customer analytics applications market forecast

• Customer analytics applications market industry analysis





