DALLAS, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EB-5 program over the past 30 years has seen investment opportunities with a large variety of different project and asset types. These projects include: hotels, office building, ski resorts, rail projects, large amusement wheel projects, interstate roadway project, logistics and distribution projects and more. These projects have been located in many different areas, from large metropolitan cities, to smaller cities and even rural areas. As you can see, EB-5 is not a one size fits all; the type and structure of projects in EB-5 vary drastically depending on who the regional center operator or the developer is.

The CMB Group 75 partnership is making a $26.1 million loan to a Hillwood Development Company affiliate (Hillwood), for the development of a 663-acre (268 hectares), master-planned, multi-phased, business park known as the “Hillwood Commerce 275” located approximately two miles South of Detroit Wayne Metropolitan Airport in Huron Township, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, Michigan. The Group 75 partnership is currently open for subscription and is seeking twenty-nine (29) EB-5 investors at the new $900,000 minimum investment threshold.

Hillwood Commerce 275 will consist of three buildings in total. Phase one will consist of two speculative buildings ideally suited for distribution and logistics warehouse tenants and the third building is a build-to-suit that will be constructed on a separate 51.5 acre (20.8 hectares) land site within the Commerce 275 business park, for an undisclosed Fortune 500 ecommerce company. Upon completion, the total development will consist approximately 1,117,500 SF (103,819 square meters) of industrial warehousing.

In these current unprecedented times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, CMB is continuing to introduce quality EB-5 investment opportunities for prospective immigrant investors. In the current economic landscape, warehousing, distribution and logistics facilities have become more and more necessary for our economies to continue the distribution of supplies to people and businesses across the country. CMB partnerships have aided in the development of 50 logistics (build-to-suit and speculative) facilities, which collectively total 28,488,190 SF (2,646,614 square meters) for distribution purposes. Currently, the distribution facilities that past CMB partnerships have helped fund have been leased out to companies such as: Amazon, GE, Wayfair, Coca Cola distribution, Pepsico and Starbucks.

CMB and Hillwood have a long history dating back to 2012, when the first CMB partnership provided a $65 million EB-5 loan to complete a series of Hillwood affiliated industrial/logistics facilities in California. Since that time, 26 separate CMB partnerships have raised nearly $700 million in EB-5 investment capital for Hillwood affiliated projects across the United States.

During the last 7-years, the successful relationship through our EB-5 partnerships between CMB and Hillwood alone has led to more than 1,300 EB-5 investors achieving their U.S. immigration goals. In the 26 separate CMB partnerships involving Hillwood, there have been approximately 1,100 investors with I-526 approvals, 215 investors that have received an I-829 approvals and Hillwood has now repaid its EB-5 loans to five CMB Partnerships.

CMB is one of the oldest active regional center operators in the EB-5 industry with 23 years of experience. CMB has over 5,700 investor families from 102 countries that have chosen to invest in one of CMB’s 75 EB-5 investment opportunities. As of today, CMB has helped over 1,300 families achieve I-829 petition approval to live and work permanently in the United States and has returned capital to over 1,300 investors. There are very few regional centers that can come close to this level of success for their EB-5 investors.



CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships. If you would like to learn more about the EB-5 Investor Visa Program, please contact CMB Regional Centers.

