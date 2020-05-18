New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) market is forecast to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the implementation of stringent regulations and favorable government initiatives on disinfection and sterilization are propelling the demand for the market. Developing economies are estimated to provide ample growth opportunities for market players.
Quaternary ammonium compounds act as fabric softeners, disinfectants, surfactants, antistatic agents, and wood preservation, among others. The various application of the product is expected to boost its demand in the coming period. Quaternary ammonium compounds are usually used in personal care products, as conditioning agents during the production of the skin, cloth, and hair softeners and also as disinfectants in the food industry.
QACs are designated as the ultimate workhorse of the surfactant industry. They are on the "High Production Volume Chemicals" list of the USEPA. They possess self-assembly characteristics, surface-active properties, detergency, and antimicrobial properties. The unique physical and chemical properties of it have resulted in a variety of applications and a high level of popularity in industrial and domestic applications as surfactants, fabric softeners, emulsifiers, pesticides, disinfectants, corrosion inhibitors, and phase transfer catalysts.
The COVID-19 impact:
Due to the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a massive demand for sanitizing and disinfecting. Several antimicrobial products are being stockpiled as regular household goods. The ongoing pandemic has prioritized the government's focus on public health, and safety concerns have led to a rise in the market product. Companies all over the world are ramping up their production facilities to fulfill the sudden surge in demand, especially from healthcare organizations, municipal departments, food retail, and households.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Quats (Quaternary Ammonium Compounds) market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
