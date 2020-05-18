BOISE, Idaho, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced that Senior Vice President and General Manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit Raj Talluri will provide a webcasted investor update at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time on Friday, May 22. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner will join for the question-and-answer portion of the webcast.



Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/ .

