KEY LARGO, Fla., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe County, Florida, under the guidance of local health authorities, has announced they are reopening the Florida Keys to visitors and allowing lodging establishments to take guests at 50% occupancy. Bayside Inn Key Largo is excited to welcome guests back on Friday, June 5th, 2020 to the waterfront boutique resort nestled on the bayside of Overseas Highway at Mile Marker 99. The property has turned heads this past year with the completion of their total-property renovation, which led the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce to recognize them with the Angelfish Beautification Award. Additionally, the Chamber and TripAdvisor recognized Key Largo as their “Top Trending Location” in the United States.



In welcoming guests back, Bayside Inn Key Largo has taken all necessary health and safety precautions recommended by local health and government authorities. They are implementing sanitation procedures and following the American Hotel and Lodging Association COVID-19 guidelines for enhanced cleaning practices. The staff is trained and up-to-date on all procedures and dedicated to the health and safety of guests at this premier resort destination.

Monroe County urges guests and residents to continue to follow directives set by the State, County, and municipalities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks in public settings, limiting group sizes to 10 or less, and physically distancing from others by six feet.

Key Largo offers an escape from the high-density crowds of other Florida vacation spots. Guests can have peace of mind while enjoying secluded bay views and open beaches.

Levco Management, who purchased the resort in October 2018, and partner, nationally recognized hotel operator, GF Hotels & Resorts, encourage guests to enjoy the extensive renovations completed at the end of last year. These updates have seen the transformation of all guest rooms and family suites complete with new flooring, upgraded bathrooms including new vanities and showers, new modern furnishings throughout, 50” Smart TV’s and all new mattresses and bedding. A new fitness center featuring a full selection of cardio and strength machines was built adjacent to the lobby of the hotel. Upgraded Wi-Fi, phone and cable TV have been installed to provide some of the creature comforts of home after a long day on the water.

The resort has upgraded the outdoor experience with all new pool furnishings, outdoor family games and activities including kayaks, water sports and paddle boards. Enhanced landscaping surrounds the resort and compliments the scenic bay view. The renovations were well received by the community and guests alike and considered as a significant stride to beautify their business.

With some of the area’s finest restaurants a short walk from the resort and easy access to the water, the team at Bayside Inn Key Largo welcomes travelers from across the globe as they visit the Florida Keys to relax and experience some of the most breath-taking sunsets on the East Coast without the worry of overpopulation.

Visit the website to access the hotels best available rates and to learn more about all there is to see and do in the Florida Keys at www.baysidekeylargo.com. For more information, contact General Manager Jamie Esterline at 305-451-4450 or info@baysidekeylargo.com .

ABOUT BAYSIDE INN KEY LARGO

Bayside Inn Key Largo radiates a unique and relaxed atmosphere, infused with a touch of contemporary sophistication. Overlooking the bay in Key Largo, we offer a hidden gem among Florida Key beachfront hotels. Come discover the approachable luxury of our hotel, perfectly positioned on Florida Bay. At Bayside Inn Key Largo, nothing comes between you and an unforgettable vacation. Enjoy dazzling views along with easy access to the water. Revel in warm sea breezes from any of our guest rooms and suites. Located 95 miles north of Key West and 60 miles south of Miami, our location makes it possible to visit any of Florida’s greatest attractions with relative ease. A year-round destination, Bayside Inn Key Largo offers each guest access to a number of exceptional amenities, including an outdoor pool, free wireless Internet access, a versatile outdoor event space and so much more. To make a reservation, guests can call (305) 451-4450 or visit https://www.baysidekeylargo.com/ .

ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With approximately 70 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 21 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its’ 32 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.

The company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Hotels & Resorts call 215-972-2235 or visit www.GFHotels.com.

