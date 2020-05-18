MALVERN, Pa., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, announced today that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on cisplatin-induced chronic kidney disease on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT.



The event will feature a panel discussion regarding the clinical challenges of nephrotoxicity of platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin) in the treatment of patients with head and neck cancer, and a summary of the preliminary findings from a retrospective analysis of Phase 2b trial data in patients with head and neck cancer and the potential role of avasopasem manganese (GC4419) in this patient population.

The live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com . Individuals can participate in an interactive Q&A by submitting questions via the webcast platform.

An archived version of the webcast will be available in the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera’s website for 60 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem manganese is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial for its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, its lead indication, and in the Phase 2a trial for its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem manganese for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera is developing a second product candidate, GC4711, which successfully completed Phase 1 trials in healthy volunteers. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com .

