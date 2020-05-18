PHOENIX, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer, and Denise Paulonis, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference. The fireside chat and strategy update will begin at 1:30 pm EDT on May 27, 2020.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.sprouts.com . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 32,000 team members and operates over 340 stores in 23 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.



