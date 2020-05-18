ATLANTA, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 15, 2020, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.03 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on June 12, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2020. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class.



Crawford & Company continues to have a very strong liquidity position and the capacity for continued dividend payments. However, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has reduced its dividend for the 2020 second quarter. This deliberate step will bolster Crawford & Company’s financial flexibility and help ensure ample liquidity as the Company continues to navigate the volatile business environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Crawford & Company remains focused on taking the necessary actions to protect its global team members, providing excellent service for its clients, and preserving long-term value for its shareholders. The Board of Directors will continue to review the Company’s dividend policy and make future announcements as appropriate.

