Rochester Hills, Michigan, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company”), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, announced today that Richard DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer and Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of InfuSystem’s website at www.infusystem.com or can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1698/34757 . A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on Thursday, May 21, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Joe Dorame of Lytham Partners at dorame@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual .

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of infusion pumps and related durable medical equipment support services to hospitals, clinics and other alternate site healthcare providers. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s stock is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol INFU.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com .

