Our reports on public cloud services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward reduced capital expenditures on IT hardware and rising number of data center hyperscalers and colocation providers. In addition, increasing adoption of IoT and ML and big data technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The public cloud services market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes



The public cloud services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• SaaS

• IaaS

• PaaS



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the cloud simplifies disaster recovery as one of the prime reasons driving the public cloud services market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward server virtualization, and strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our public cloud services market covers the following areas:

• Public cloud services market sizing

• Public cloud services market forecast

• Public cloud services market industry analysis





