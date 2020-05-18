DES MOINES, Iowa, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective May 18, Deborah Baldwin will become the new chief diversity and inclusion officer at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines or the Bank). In this role, Baldwin will oversee the Bank’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, as well as all diversity and inclusion efforts.



“I am excited for Deb to join our team at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines,” said Kris Williams, president and chief executive officer, FHLB Des Moines. “She brings extensive experience that will help cultivate, promote and sustain diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our business.”

Most recently, Baldwin served as a consultant on diversity and inclusion strategy and leadership development. Prior to that, she was the deputy director, Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, at the National Credit Union Administration. In addition, Baldwin previously held the title of assistant vice president, diversity and inclusion, at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago with responsibility for establishing their Office of Minority and Women Inclusion.

Baldwin received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from Georgia State University and holds certifications in unconscious bias training and the Intercultural Development Inventory.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is a member-owned cooperative that provides funding solutions and liquidity to nearly 1,350 financial institutions to support mortgage lending, economic development and affordable housing in their communities. Serving 13 states and three U.S. Pacific territories, FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. The Des Moines Bank is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding. For additional information about FHLB Des Moines, please visit www.fhlbdm.com.



