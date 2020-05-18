Oslo, 19 May 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Scatec Solar ASA ("SSO" or the "Company", ticker code "SSO") on 18 May 2020 regarding a private placement of the Company's shares (the "Private Placement").



Argentos AS, a company owned 100% by Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar, was allocated 30,487 shares. Total holding for Raymond Carlsen (directly and through Argentos AS) after the transaction is 3,018,334 shares and 108,637 share options.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act