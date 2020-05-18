New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772571/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on hyper converged infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for enhanced data protection.

The hyper converged infrastructure market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The hyper converged infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By End User

• Financial services

• Healthcare

• Education

• Government

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of NVME in HCI as one of the prime reasons driving the hyper converged infrastructure market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hyper converged infrastructure market covers the following areas:

• Hyper converged infrastructure market sizing

• Hyper converged infrastructure market forecast

• Hyper converged infrastructure market industry analysis





