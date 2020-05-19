New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China Automotive Financial Leasing Industry Report, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893171/?utm_source=GNW

Following the galloping automobile industry in China over the past decade, auto financial leasing industry has sprung up with a market size in 2019 up to RMB107.3 billion, a figure projected to reach RMB396 billion amid the price cut of cars, the maturing industry and consumers’ growing acceptance of auto financial leasing.



Auto financial leasing started late in China, and the players in the industry are seeking for a suitable development route for own peculiarities. Not a leader has emerged in the industry that characterizes scattered development and mild competition and that desires to be concentrated. Nowadays, the most active internet-based auto financial leasing companies within the industry are expanding business presence most rapidly, while automakers and dealers are progressing slowly with limited input of resources in auto financial leasing since they still focus on traditional automobile credit business. Besides, professional leasing companies keep a low profile and have been making great strides in the industry thanks to its mature financial leasing business model.



Automaker-backed: such type of auto finance companies is advantageous in capital now that they can raise funds via stakeholders’ deposits, interbank borrowing, among others; additionally, it costs least for them to get cars but there are not so many car models;



Professional leasing companies: with mature business model and be competent enough for risk control;



Dealership companies: they are superior in the richness of car models and enjoy absolute advantage in customer acquisition for its full-fledged marketing channels;

Internet-based: such kind of financial leasing companies rapidly build own channels for customer acquisition by ways of mass advertising, ground promotion, the spread of outlets, etc.



Highlights in this report:

Automotive financial leasing (definition, classification, main models, development history, etc.);

China’s automobile industry (production & sales, ownership, competitive landscape, used car trade);

Automotive financing leasing development in China (policies, market size, competition pattern, financing channels, main products, development tendencies, etc.);

