The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high demand for steel from various end-use industries and the growing demand for steel.

The magnesium market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The magnesium market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Aluminum alloys

• Die casting

• Titanium refining

• Steel desulfurization

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the use of lightweight materials in the automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the magnesium market growth during the next few years.

