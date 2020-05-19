New York, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoclave Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03712206/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on autoclave market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for autoclave equipment to prevent HAIs and increasing need for waste management in healthcare facilities due to COVID-19. In addition, increasing surgical procedures coupled with the sterilization of medical devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The autoclave market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The autoclave market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare facilities and diagnostic laboratories

• Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies

• Academic and research institutes



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the autoclave market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare spending, and adoption of robotics in autoclaving will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Autoclave market sizing

• Autoclave market forecast

• Autoclave market industry analysis





