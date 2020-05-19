Phoenix, AZ, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Global Offers Full Auto Protection and Customized Plans for Pandemic Auto Insurance, May 2020-- Recent events have shown how transportation can become affected when a pandemic occurs and restrictions on travel are placed on a global scale. This has led to a drastic reduction in travel by car. This has also led to a reduced need to use cars for activities like running errands and going to work especially if countries go on lockdown. Naturally, cars stay in the garage, waiting to be used when things get back to normal. In times like these, people may be wondering whether or not usual necessities like auto insurance are still essential. Some may even think about canceling protection, given that they won't be using their cars anytime soon. However, most companies such as Veritas Global Protection will tell you otherwise, and for good reasons.





It is important to keep your insurance up to date even during a pandemic. While there are some homeowners who are thinking about canceling their car insurance because they are uncertain about how long lockdowns can last, letting your policies lapse is a big no-no because insurance is mandatory in most states. You can face fines and other penalties if you are caught driving outside without car insurance, especially during a pandemic lockdown.





While it is true that car travel can be limited, most states allow travel for necessary and important errands. You will need to drive your car during emergencies as well. If you live in a remote area or if the nearest hospital, bank, or store is a couple of miles away, you need a car. You can only do these things if your vehicle is insured.





Keeping your insurance current will ensure that you're always covered when you go out to use your car. Accidents, floods, and other contingencies can still happen during a pandemic, and having this protection can help you avoid added costs aside from the cost of getting by during this uncertain time.





It is important to keep your car in good shape during this time. Routine maintenance is still a must. Those who are thinking about canceling auto insurance and taking one out when the lockdown is lifted should also think again. Poor maintenance and an overall lowering of the car's performance can lead to higher premium rates down the road. It is better to stick with the current plan for those who already have car insurance policies since insurers are also working with policyholders to make payments easier on everyone. Insurers like Veritas Global are always willing to adjust terms and customize policies to suit the unique needs of policyholders during unusual times like a global pandemic.





The good thing about car insurance during a pandemic is that so many insurers like Veritas Global Protection Services INC are offering attractive rates and concessions to make it easier for car owners to take out or keep their car insurance during this uncertain time. Aside from offering custom policies, Veritas Global protection plans are ideal for different types of cars and come with added incentives for certain demographics like electric car owners. Insurers can also work with policyholders in creating potential solutions for premium payments, like lower rates, extended grace periods, and rebates to make payments easier.





Keep your car in good shape, perform routine maintenance if you can, and keep your auto insurance current. All these will help make sure that your car is ready to use when you need it.

Don't have car insurance? Get in touch with Veritas Global Protection Florida today.