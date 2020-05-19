World-leading experts will support our strategic decision-making processes as we continue advancing our pipeline of allosteric modulators

Geneva, Switzerland, May 19, 2020 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that it has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) led by Darryle Schoepp, PhD, as Chairman (see Press Release ) and including fellow world-leading neuroscientists and drug discovery & development experts, Prof. Mark F. Bear, PhD, Peter R. Bernstein, PhD, and Prof. Bernard Bettler, PhD. The SAB will provide valuable insight to help steer future application of Addex proprietary allosteric modulation technology platform and unique pipeline in neurological and other diseases.

‘‘The formation of our SAB with these world-leading experts is an important step for us as we not only execute on our registration program with dipraglurant in PD-LID, but look to our preclinical pipeline as it progresses towards the clinic,” said Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer of Addex. ‘‘Their expertise will be invaluable as we execute on our strategy to build a leading neuroscience company based on allosteric modulation.”

Dr. Mark Bear is a Picower Professor of Neuroscience in The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for 22 years. Dr. Bear’s laboratory has substantially advanced knowledge of how cerebral cortex is modified by experience. He made fundamental discoveries on bidirectional synaptic plasticity, metaplasticity, the molecular basis of amblyopia (a cause of visual disability in children), and the pathophysiology of fragile X syndrome (the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability and autism). He has been at the forefront of the efforts to translate knowledge of autism pathophysiology into new treatments.

During his distinguished career at AstraZeneca, Dr. Peter Bernstein helped develop multiple treatments, acting via different mechansims of action, targeting several diseases. More than 10 of these compounds entered into clinical development. Early in his career he co-invented and helped develop Accolate® (Zafirlukast), the first leukotriene antagonist to be approved in the US. Dr. Bernstein then went on to work on or lead teams targeting: neurokinin antagonists, β-estrogen agonists, γ-secretase inhibitors, H3 antagonists, 5-HT 1B antagonists and dual NET/DAT reuptake inhibitors. Dr. Bernstein is an author on over 200 scientific papers, presentations, and patents. He is a member of the ACS MEDI Hall of Fame and is a fellow of the American Chemical Society.

Dr. Bernard Bettler is a Professor in the Department of Biomedicine at Basel University, Switzerland. His laboratory is exploring GPCR complexes and how the composition of these complexes influences fundamental processes, such as neuronal excitability and network activity, with the ultimate goal of identifying novel drug targets for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric diseases. He was previously a project manager at Novartis working on GABA B receptors, a receptor he cloned and helped characterise. While at Novartis his team identified the first allosteric modulators at GABA B receptors. Dr. Bettler is the 2017 recipient of the Peter Speiser Award from the ETH Zurich for outstanding achievments in the pharmaceutical sciences.

