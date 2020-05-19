Oslo, 19 May 2020 – Adevinta ASA has on 18 May 2020 purchased 60,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 94.7015 per share. After this, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 170,000 own shares.



The purchase of shares is a result of the company’s decision announced on 13 May 2020 to buy back up to 320,000 shares. The shares are to be used as settlement in the Company’s share-based incentive schemes as well as employee share saving plans.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to §4-2 and §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



