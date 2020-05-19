New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517820/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on medical imaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and technological advancements and upgrades in medical imaging modalities.

The medical imaging market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The medical imaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• X-ray imaging

• Ultrasound imaging

• MRI

• CT scanner imaging

• SPECT/PET imaging



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing number of product launches by prominent vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the medical imaging market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our medical imaging market covers the following areas:

• Medical imaging market sizing

• Medical imaging market forecast

• Medical imaging market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03517820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001