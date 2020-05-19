Verkkokauppa.com Oyj     COMPANY RELEASE       19 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 18 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date18 May 2020 
Bourse tradeBUY
ShareVERK
Amount6,000shares
Average price/share3.9323EUR
Total Cost23,593.80EUR

Company now holds a total of 86,651 shares
including the shares repurchased on 18 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg           Antti Väliaho

 

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment