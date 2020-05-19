Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Fredrikson, Niilo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Efecte Plc
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20200518153329_9
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 1.66667 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9000 Volume weighted average price: 1.66667 EUR
Further inquiries:
Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085
Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210
Efecte Plc
Efecte is a Finnish software company offering cloud-based Service Management solutions and related supportive professional services. With Efecte’s software, organizations can flexibly manage all internal and external services, for example, an IT, HR or finance department’s services, customer service and access rights. Efecte is one of the leading software vendors in its field for medium-sized and public organizations in Finland and the Nordic countries. The company was established in 1998 and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. Efecte operates in Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Denmark.
Efecte Oyj
Espoo, FINLAND
