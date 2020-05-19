Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Fredrikson

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Fredrikson, Niilo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Efecte Plc

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20200518153329_9

Transaction date: 2020-05-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9000 Unit price: 1.66667 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 9000 Volume weighted average price: 1.66667 EUR

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte is a Finnish software company offering cloud-based Service Management solutions and related supportive professional services. With Efecte’s software, organizations can flexibly manage all internal and external services, for example, an IT, HR or finance department’s services, customer service and access rights. Efecte is one of the leading software vendors in its field for medium-sized and public organizations in Finland and the Nordic countries. The company was established in 1998 and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. Efecte operates in Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Denmark.