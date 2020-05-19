Schiphol - 19 May 2020. GrandVision N.V. (EURONEXT: GVNV) today announced that it published the convocation for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on its website (www.grandvision.com).



Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually, and shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person at a physical location. By using this format, GrandVision is following recommendations to forgo major events and to protect the health of shareholders, employees and all other stakeholders.

Details of how shareholders can exercise their shareholder rights under these special circumstances are set out in the convocation of the meeting.





