                                                                               Press Release
Clermont-Ferrand – May 19, 2020

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

 

Publication of the Preparatory Documentation

for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2020

The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will exceptionally be held behind closed doors and without shareholders in physical attendance, at 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Company’s headquarters:

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux, Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme), France.

As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a notice of meeting with a summary of the Group's activities and results for 2019 and a presentation of the resolutions submitted for vote at the Meeting.

The above document, together with the notice of meeting published within the regulatory deadline in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, are available from the Shareholder Section of the corporate website:

https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/2020-annual-general-meeting/

Shareholders may also consult these documents from the above website, at the Company's headquarters or request a copy of the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code.

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux
63000 Clermont-Ferrand - France

 

Relations Investisseurs

 

Édouard de Peufeilhoux
+33 (0) 4 73 32 74 47
+33 (0) 6 89 71 93 73 (mobile)
edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com


 

Humbert de Feydeau
+33 (0) 4 73 32 68 39
+33 (0) 6 82 22 39 78 (mobile)
humbert.de-feydeau@michelin.com


 

Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 4 73 32 95 27
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81 (mobile)
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com


  		 

Actionnaires individuels

 

Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier
  +33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com

 

Clémence Rodriguez
  +33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com

 

 

Attachment