Clermont-Ferrand – May 19, 2020
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Publication of the Preparatory Documentation
for the Annual Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2020
The Annual Meeting of Michelin Shareholders will exceptionally be held behind closed doors and without shareholders in physical attendance, at 9:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Company’s headquarters:
23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux, Clermont-Ferrand (Puy-de-Dôme), France.
As Michelin shares are exclusively registered shares, all shareholders receive a notice of meeting with a summary of the Group's activities and results for 2019 and a presentation of the resolutions submitted for vote at the Meeting.
The above document, together with the notice of meeting published within the regulatory deadline in Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, are available from the Shareholder Section of the corporate website:
https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/2020-annual-general-meeting/
Shareholders may also consult these documents from the above website, at the Company's headquarters or request a copy of the documentation referred to in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code.
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux
63000 Clermont-Ferrand - France
Relations Investisseurs
Édouard de Peufeilhoux
+33 (0) 4 73 32 74 47
+33 (0) 6 89 71 93 73 (mobile)
edouard.de-peufeilhoux@michelin.com
Humbert de Feydeau
+33 (0) 4 73 32 68 39
+33 (0) 6 82 22 39 78 (mobile)
humbert.de-feydeau@michelin.com
Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 4 73 32 95 27
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81 (mobile)
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com
Actionnaires individuels
Isabelle Maizaud-Aucouturier
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
isabelle.maizaud-aucouturier@michelin.com
Clémence Rodriguez
+33 (0) 4 73 32 15 11
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com
Michelin
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE
