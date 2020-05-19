New York, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04805996/?utm_source=GNW





As per the analyst estimates, cyberattacks on large enterprises can cost up to a total economic loss of $30 million, including direct, indirect, and induced costs. This has compelled businesses to move cybersecurity higher up on their priority lists, thereby driving MSS adoption.MSS growth is also driven largely by the lack of skilled cyber professionals in the APAC region. While many large enterprises have set up their own Security Operations Centers (SOCs), they do not have the manpower to staff these centers to their optimal capacity. Small and medium businesses (SMBs) do not usually have the financial leeway for this and are thus more reliant on outsourcing their cybersecurity management and operations.Of late, the MSS market has seen a growing acceptance of hybrid deployments. Such deployments combine the flexibility and scale of cloud-based services, while maintaining the security and control of on-premise deployments. MSS adoption is supported by the emergence of security orchestration and automated response (SOAR) and security information and event management (SIEM). Both technologies enable managed security service providers (MSSPs) to deliver these services with much greater capability and efficiency by automating data collection, detection, incident response and analysis, and remediation workflows, while allowing for seamless coordination among various security tools and personnel across the security stack. More importantly, SOAR enables security teams to do more with fewer resources. The MSS industry is seeing a gradual transformation toward more integrated, one-stop, end-to-end cybersecurity service propositions.In addition to providing a market growth analysis, this study highlights the key drivers in the managed security services market. These include: persistent lack of cybersecurity professionals; proliferation of cyberattacks and a growing threat landscape for enterprises and governments; growing risk and security awareness among end users in the APAC region; and government support for cybersecurity development and adoption.Market trends are analyzed from 2017 to 2023, taking 2018 as the base year. MSS is the key focus area of this study. The vertical segmentation includes government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); service provider; manufacturing; education; and other sectors (including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, eGaming, eCommerce, and BPOs).Companies mentioned in the MSS market’s competitive landscape include AT&T, DXC Technology, Ensign, IBM Security, NRI Secure, NTT, Orange, SK infosec, Symantec, Tata Communications, Telstra, Trustwave, Unisys, Verizon, and other smaller MSSPs. The countries included in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, and South Korea.

