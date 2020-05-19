NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) carry an annual morality of 17.9 million, while cancer kills around 9.6 million each year. With the rising number of people suffering from such chronic diseases and many more, the volume of surgeries is increasing around the world.



This is one of the major factors driving the global surgical simulation market , which valued $337.4 million in 2019, at a 16.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This is because, to cater to the rising demand for surgeries, educational institutes, which impart surgical training, are increasing. To reduce procedural errors and make doctors more efficient at the process than ever, many of them are adopting simulators for training purposes.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-simulation-market/report-sample

Products To Be More Fruitful for Market Players till 2030

Till 2030, the larger share in the market, in terms of revenue, would be held by the products bifurcation. This is attributed to the rising integration rate of simulators in training operations at educational institutes, on account of the growing number of surgical procedures around the world.

Academic & research institutes, which had made the most use of surgical simulation solutions in the past, will keep maintaining this trend in the coming years. This is credited to the rising adoption of this training technique to make students more proficient in medical operations. Moreover, the number of such educational centers is increasing, as is the funding being provided to them by the government, to procure advanced training systems.

Browse report overview with 165 tables and 51 figures spread through 193 pages and detailed TOC on “Surgical Simulation Market: Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-simulation-market

Historically, North America was the largest surgical simulation market, on account of the surging number of surgeries and collaborations between training institutes and solution vendors, along with the rising expenditure on healthcare. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to witness the fastest industry growth in the near future, at a CAGR of 17.0%. This would be a result of the expanding medical tourism industry, which is attracting people from developed countries to come here for cost-effective surgeries. Similarly, the geriatric population is also rising here, which is susceptible to various health issues, thereby further increasing the surgery volume and usage of simulators at medical institutes.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=surgical-simulation-market

Partnerships and Collaborations Helping Industry Players Improve their Business Prospects

In a conscious effort to up their market share, companies offering surgical simulation solutions are entering into partnerships and collaborations, as such measures give them the capability to:

Identify the learning objectives associated with various surgical procedures and incorporate them in their simulator modules

Offer their products in new and untapped markets

Explore new methods of medical intervention

Integrate more-inclusive educational content in the software

Expand their presence in core markets

The most prominent companies in the global surgical simulation market include CAE Inc., Simulab Corporation, Mentice AB, MEDICAL-X, Limbs & Things Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Voxel-Man, Inovus Ltd., VirtaMed AG, 3-Dmed, eoSurgical Ltd., OSSimTech, Laparo Sp. z.o.o., CATHI GmBH, Gaumard Scientific Company Inc., Surgical Science Sweden AB, Simendo Company, and LAERDAL MEDICAL AS.

More Reports of Life Sciences by P&S Intelligence

Surgical Navigation System Market

Globally, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the surgical navigation system market by 2024, followed by Europe. Together, North America and Europe are expected to account for 71.2% market share in 2024. This can be mainly attributed to the presence of established players and rising geriatric population, along with surging prevalence of orthopedic, neurological, and ENT disorders; and advancements in technologies.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-navigation-system-market

Medical Robotic Systems Market

The use of robots in surgical procedures is rising around the world, while pharmacies are also automating their operations. Further, the increasing geriatric population is creating a high requirement for caregivers, the numbers of whom are dwindling. Propelled by these factors, as well as the surging healthcare and medical robotics expenditure, the global medical robotic systems market is growing. Compared to $7,626.1 million in 2019, the market is expected to value $55,528.1 million by 2030. During 2020–2030 (forecast period), the revenue generated in the industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 20.1%.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-robotic-systems-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com