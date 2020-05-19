CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne is supplying high performance charged coupled devices (CCDs) for COVID-19 diagnostic scientific instruments. These highly sensitive image sensors are used for low-light imaging applications such as microscopy and other scientific imaging techniques deployed for research and diagnostic testing of COVID-19.



In the past few weeks, the UK CCD Fabrication team have been producing hundreds of CCD77-358 devices that will be designed into camera systems to support COVID-19 diagnostics.

Miles Adcock – President – Teledyne e2v Space & Quantum said: “The Coronavirus outbreak has triggered increased demand and interest for CCD and CMOS sensors. We expect to have manufactured several times the forecasted annual demand for the CCD77-358 devices by the end of this quarter alone. Our ability to expedite and meet urgent requirements is testament to the drive and commitment of the Chelmsford CCD Fabrication Operations team.”

The CCD77-358 sensor is back-illuminated and has an image resolution of 512 x 512 pixels, a large pixel size of 24µm in size and a high dynamic range.

Teledyne has advanced wafer-processing facilities in the UK and Canada. Testament to the resilience of CCD technology in the most demanding applications, Teledyne is committed to the provision of a long-term vertically integrated, dedicated CCD fab and continues to make technology developments to the design and production of CCDs.

Further images available from the Teledyne Imaging News here .

Notes to editors:

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v is a part of the Teledyne Imaging group. Their innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security, and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and collaborating with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

In combination with its sister companies, Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne Imaging Sensors, three imaging powerhouses, together represent a new paradigm in the delivery of innovative imaging solutions built on unrivalled expertise and a deep technological heritage that includes capabilities across the spectrum, from infrared to x-ray imaging.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Contact:

Mark Bown, Head of Marketing - Space Imaging

mark.bown@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b78c748-544e-44da-8faa-a290b379f525





