This report provides the full collection of Orphan Diseases disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Orphan Diseases deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Orphan Diseases deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 230 Orphan Diseases deal records

The leading Orphan Diseases deals by value since 2010

Most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers since 2010

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Orphan Diseases disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Orphan Diseases deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Orphan Diseases deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Orphan Diseases dealmaking trends.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking since 2010 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Orphan Diseases deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. The - Chapter includes the top 25 most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Orphan Diseases deals since 2010 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Orphan Diseases partnering deals by specific Orphan Diseases target announced since 2010. The Chapter is organized by specific Orphan Diseases therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Orphan Diseases partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Orphan Diseases partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Orphan Diseases technologies and products.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Companies Mentioned



AAVLife

Abiogen Pharma

AbMed

Abpro

Accelovance

ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Advaxis

Aegerion Pharmaceutical

Aevi Genomic Medicine

Akcea Therapeutics

Alcyone Lifesciences

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Amarantus BioSciences

American National Multiple Sclerosis Society

AmerisourceBergen

Amicus Therapeutics

AmorChem

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals

Aperion Biologics

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus

Arcturus Therapeutics

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

ArmaGen

Array Biopharma

Aslan Pharma

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Audentes Therapeutics

Auven Therapeutics

Beijing Double-Crane Pharmaceutical

Bellus Health

BioNTech

Bionure

BioPontis Alliance

BioTie Therapies

BioXcel

Bpifrance

Buck Institute for Age Research

California Institute for Biomedical Research

Canadian Organization for Rare Disorders

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catalent Pharma Solutions

CellAct

Censa Pharmaceuticals

Centogene

ChemoCentryx

Children's Hospital Boston

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Chugai Pharma Marketing

Clalit Health Fund

Clinigen

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Confo Therapeutics

Corino Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation

Cycle Pharmaceuticals

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

DBV Technologies

Diurnal

DNAtrix

Edico Genome

Edimer Pharmaceuticals

EffRx

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Enable Injections

EpiDestiny

