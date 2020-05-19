Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery: Services and Platforms Market, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the current market landscape and future of companies offering services for peptides and macrocycle drug discovery operations. The study includes in-depth analyses, highlighting the capabilities of various service/technology providers engaged in this market.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the peptides and macrocycle drug discovery services market. Based on multiple parameters, such as R&D spend, we have developed an informed estimate on the financial evolution of the market over the period, 2020-2030.

The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:



[A] different type of product (synthetic peptides, biological and recombinant peptides and macrocycles)

[B] drug discovery steps (target identification and validation, hit identification, lead generation and lead optimization)

[C] therapeutic area (oncological disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, infectious disorders, urological disorders, endocrine disorders, CNS disorders, and other diseases)

[D] company size (small, mid-sized and large and very large companies)

[E] geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific)

Over the past few years, peptides (including oligopeptides, polypeptides and synthetic peptides) and macrocycle-based pharmacological interventions have gained a lot of attention from clinical researchers; drug development efforts focused on such molecules have significantly increased. This can be attributed to the benefits offered by the aforementioned drug classes, which include high target specificity, low toxicity and favorable safety profiles.

In fact, more than 60 peptide-based therapies and macrocycle drug molecules have been approved till date, across the globe. In addition, more than 400 peptide based drugs are currently being evaluated in clinical trials, while over 500 molecules are still in the early stages of development.



It has been reported that the overall process of drug development, from discovery of a molecule to its commercial launch, takes around 10-15 years and involves capital investments worth USD 4-10 billion. However, only a small proportion of the molecules, which are selected for further investigation during the initial stages of research, actually enter the market.

Given the complexities associated with the drug discovery process, the overall research and development (R&D) expenditure in the pharmaceutical/biotechnology sector has steadily increased over time. Specifically, the discovery of peptides and macrocycles for therapeutic use is a long, arduous and cost intensive process.

As a result, many developers are opting to outsource such operations to contract research organizations (CROs) that claim to specialize in this regard. In addition, there are multiple technology platform providers, which offer licenses to proprietary peptide discovery platforms that can be used by interested drug developers/manufacturers.

We believe that, as the demand for peptide-based therapeutics increases, the opportunity for contract service provides and technology developers engaged in this domain is also likely to grow in the foreseen future.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering peptide and macrocycle drug discovery services, including developer information (year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters), type of peptide manufactured (linear, cyclic, helical and others), drug discovery steps covered in service portfolio (target validation, hit identification, lead generation and lead optimization), peptide generation methods used (liquid phase synthesis, solid phase synthesis, microwave-assisted synthesis, recombinant methods and others), peptide modification services (C-terminal, N-terminal, fret/quenching tags, immunogenic conjugates, linkers/spacers, unnatural AAS, cyclization, stable isotope labels and post-translational modification services) and other services offered (peptide isolation/purification service, peptide detection/identification service and peptide quantification service).

An insightful geographical benchmarking of the capabilities of companies of various sizes, highlighting the key focus areas, comparing their existing strengths both within and beyond their respective peer groups (based on geography and company size).

An in-depth analysis of peptide platform and library service providers, featuring information on their company details (year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters), purpose of the platform, type of peptide manufactured (linear, cyclic, helical and others) and platform access model (pipeline licensing, technology licensing, strategic alliance and library provider).

Profiles of peptides and macrocycle drug discovery service providers, featuring information on the year of establishment, location of headquarters, peptide discovery service/platform portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, licensing agreements, acquisitions and other form of collaborations.

To account for the uncertainties associated with the drug discovery services and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. History of Peptide Drugs

3.3. Structure of Peptides

3.4. Major Classes of Peptides

3.4.1. Dipeptides

3.4.2. Depsipeptides

3.4.3. Cyclic Peptides / Macrocycles

3.4.4. Other Types of Peptides

3.5. Steps Involved in the Discovery of Peptides

3.6. Synthesis of Peptides

3.7. Modification of Peptides

3.8. Tools and Techniques for Peptide Analysis

3.9. Delivery of Peptides

3.10. Applications of Peptides

3.11. Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Drug Discovery

3.12. Risks Associated with Outsourcing Research Operations

3.13. Key Considerations for Selecting a Suitable CRO Partner



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE OF SERVICE PROVIDERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Peptide

4.2.5. Analysis by Drug Discovery Steps

4.2.6. Analysis by Peptide Generation Method Used

4.2.7. Analysis by Peptide Modification Method Used

4.2.8. Analysis by Other Services Offered



5. BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Benchmarking by Region

5.3.1. Europe, Peer Group I

5.3.2. North America, Peer Group II

5.3.3. Asia Pacific, Peer Group III

5.4. Benchmarking by Company Size

5.4.1. Small Companies, Peer Group I

5.4.2. Mid-Sized Companies, Peer Group II

5.4.3. Large and Very Large Companies, Peer Group III

5.5. Concluding Remarks



6. MARKET LANDSCAPE OF PLATFORM PROVIDERS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery Platform Providers: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Peptide

6.2.5. Analysis by Platform Access Model



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery Service Providers

7.2.1. GenScript

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Service Portfolio

7.2.1.3. Future Outlook

7.2.2. JPT Peptide Technologies

7.2.3. CPC Scientific

7.2.4. IRBM

7.2.5. Creative Peptides

7.2.6. Pepscan

7.3 Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery Platform Providers

7.3.1. Interprotein

7.3.2. RA Pharmaceuticals

7.3.3. Pepticom

7.3.4. PeptiDream

7.3.5. Creative Biolabs

7.3.6. MeSCue-Janusys



8. PARTNERSHIPS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Partnership Models

8.3. Peptides and Macrocycle Drug Discovery Service and Platform Providers: List of Partnerships

8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

8.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership

8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Peptide

8.3.5. Analysis by Focus Area

8.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number and Type of Partnership

8.3.7. Geographical Analysis

8.3.7.1. Continent-wise Distribution

8.3.7.2. Country-wise Distribution



9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

9.3. Overall Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market, 2020-2030

9.4. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market: Analysis by Type of Peptide, 2020, 2025 and 2030

9.4.1. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market for Synthetic Peptides, 2020-2030

9.4.2. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market for Biologic and Recombinant Peptides, 2020-2030

9.4.3. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market for Macrocycles, 2020-2030

9.5. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market: Analysis by Drug Discovery Steps, 2020, 2025 and 2030

9.6. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area, 2020-2030

9.7. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market: Analysis by Company Size, 2020-2030

9.8. Peptide Drug Discovery Services Market: Analysis by Geography, 2020, 2025 and 2030



10. SWOT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Strengths

10.3. Weaknesses

10.4. Opportunities

10.5. Threats

10.6. Concluding Remarks



11. CONCLUSION

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Takeaways



12. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Mark L Peterson (Chief Operating Officer, Cyclenium Pharma)

12.3. Anonymous



Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcdzhs

