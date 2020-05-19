Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Wine Industry and the Impact of COVID-19 on Its Development in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the global wine industry and a forecast for its development in the short and medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges.



This is the most detailed and comprehensive report about the global wine industry, covering all global regions and 151 single countries. The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights. Moreover, it also presents separate data on each product group for each country, offering granular data on 604 different product and country combinations!



The report on the global wine industry covers:

Industry volume, value and dynamics for the last five years;

Industry segmentation for the last five years;

Analysis of the factors, influencing the industry development (industry trends and insights, drivers and challenges);

The impact COVID-19 has and will have on the industry in both the short and the medium term;

Value chain analysis and structure of price formation;

Analysis of retail price levels and their dynamics for the last five years (broken down by region and each covered country);

Analysis of the major international trade flows;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of imports and exports for the last five years;

Volume and dynamics of the average import and export prices for the last five years;

Volume, value, dynamics, segmentation and analysis of per capita consumption for the last five years;

Forecast for industry development in the medium term;

Characteristics of the main market players;

Analysis of the competitive landscape;

Five Forces analysis;

Analysis and forecast for the global economy and demographics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Wine Industry



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Wine in 2014-2018



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Wine



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Wine



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Wine



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Wine per Capita



12. Forecast for the Development of the Global Wine Industry in 2019-2024



13. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Still Wine Market



14. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Still Wine in 2014-2018



15. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Still Wine



16. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Still Wine



17. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Still Wine



18. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Still Wine per Capita



19. Forecast for the Development of the Global Still Wine Market in 2019-2024



20. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Sparkling Wine Market



21. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Sparkling Wine in 2014-2018



22. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Sparkling Wine



23. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Sparkling Wine



24. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Sparkling Wine



25. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Sparkling Wine per Capita



26. Forecast for the Development of the Global Sparkling Wine Market in 2019-2024



27. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Fortified Wine Market



28. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Fortified Wine in 2014-2018



29. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Fortified Wine



30. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Fortified Wine



31. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Fortified Wine



32. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Fortified Wine per Capita



33. Forecast for the Development of the Global Fortified Wine Market in 2019-2024



Companies Mentioned



Accolade Wines

Anchor Brewers & Distillers

Atsby Vermouth

Bacard

Bronco Wine Co.

California Champagnes

Casella Wines

Castel Group

Changyu Group

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Curatolo Arini

Davide Campari-Milano S.P.A.

Diageo

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Emilio Hidalgo Sa

Freixenet

Greatwall

Illinois Sparkling Co.

Imbue Cellars

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Lanson-Bcc

Lombardo Winery

Mazuran's Vineyards Limited

Miguel Torres Sa

Mot Hennessy USA

Pernod Ricard

Sogrape Vinhos

Symington

The Sparkling Wine Co.

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

Trinchero Family Estates Inc

Vina Concha Y Toro S.A.

Vinbros

