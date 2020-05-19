Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Wine Industry and the Impact of COVID-19 on Its Development in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a strategic analysis of the global wine industry and a forecast for its development in the short and medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the industry volume and value, dynamics, segmentation, characteristics, main players, prices, international trade, trends and insights, growth and demand drivers and challenges.
This is the most detailed and comprehensive report about the global wine industry, covering all global regions and 151 single countries. The report presents information on each indicator for each of the 151 countries covered, offering unmatched value, accuracy and expert insights. Moreover, it also presents separate data on each product group for each country, offering granular data on 604 different product and country combinations!
The report on the global wine industry covers:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Product Description
5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy
6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Wine Industry
7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Wine in 2014-2018
8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Wine
9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Wine
10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Wine
11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Wine per Capita
12. Forecast for the Development of the Global Wine Industry in 2019-2024
13. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Still Wine Market
14. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Still Wine in 2014-2018
15. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Still Wine
16. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Still Wine
17. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Still Wine
18. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Still Wine per Capita
19. Forecast for the Development of the Global Still Wine Market in 2019-2024
20. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Sparkling Wine Market
21. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Sparkling Wine in 2014-2018
22. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Sparkling Wine
23. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Sparkling Wine
24. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Sparkling Wine
25. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Sparkling Wine per Capita
26. Forecast for the Development of the Global Sparkling Wine Market in 2019-2024
27. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Fortified Wine Market
28. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of Fortified Wine in 2014-2018
29. Global Foreign Trade Operations of Fortified Wine
30. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of Fortified Wine
31. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of Fortified Wine
32. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of Fortified Wine per Capita
33. Forecast for the Development of the Global Fortified Wine Market in 2019-2024
Companies Mentioned
