Mesquite, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrestoDoctor Cannabis Recommendation Telemedicine Service Approved in Pennsylvania During COVID Pandemic

MESQUITE, NV / May 19, 2020, / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is proud to announce that telehealth subsidiary company, PrestoDoctor, ( https://prestodoctor.com/ ) is now offering their online Medical Marijuana recommendation services in Pennsylvania through November 21, 2020.

Pennsylvania has classified cannabis dispensaries as essential businesses during the pandemic. Patients needing a fully qualified cannabis recommendation can now easily and legally access PrestoDoctor’s secure portal for an online appointment with a licensed medical doctor from the safety of their home. "Patients appreciate telemedicine and our virtual medical marijuana recommendation service can be vital to Pennsylvania’s medical cannabis community during this pandemic”, said PrestoDoctor co-founder Rob Tankson.

PrestoDoctor is the number one patient-rated medical cannabis telemedicine service and its proprietary telemedicine portal provides cannabis patients with confidential access to cannabis-friendly physicians. PrestoDoctor has over 100,000 patients in six states. All of PrestoDoctor’s physicians are licensed, and the process is easy, fast, and private. PrestoDoctor is HIPPA compliant, HITECH compliant, and a Start-Up member of the American Telemedicine Association.

“We are hopeful that the emergency cannabis telemedicine legislation will extend beyond the proposed November 2021 date in Pennsylvania. We are saving patients time and money with less risk as they can connect to a doctor from the comfort of their own home”, Mr. Tankson concluded.

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and has since expanded into Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Missouri and Pennsylvania. PrestoDoctor has facilitated over a hundred thousand appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 4,000 5-star reviews, and is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association. PrestoDoctor is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to continue to expand its services in 2019.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), GK Manufacturing & Packaging (http://gkmanufacturinginc.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). The Company licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company’s success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123

http://www.cannabissativainc.com